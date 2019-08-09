Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday, Aug. 8, he is now ready for a discussion on gun-control proposals, such as background checks and ‘red-flag’ laws.

What restrictions or ideas do you think would work? Send a letter not exceeding 200 words, and including your full name, address and telephone numbers for verification to letters@seattletimes.com; mail: Letters Editor, The Seattle Times, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111.