April 22 marks the 50-year anniversary of Earth Day, a global event designed to bring about change and progress for a better environment. This year, the focus is on global warming.

What changes have you made or would like to make to save the Earth for future generations? Maybe it’s eating more plants and less meat, joining a political campaign or volunteering for a neighborhood cleanup as soon as travel restrictions are lifted.

Send us a letter of no more than 200 words on your action plan to letters@seattletimes.com and add “Earth Day” to the subject line.