Twenty years after the people adopted Washington’s Public Records initiative in 1972, the state Legislature added the admonishment: “The people insist on remaining informed so that they may maintain control over the instruments they have created.”

Now, 31 years later, I worry that our ability to maintain that control has been marginalized by elected officials, including the state’s top lawyer, Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

You would think that, given his role as the people’s attorney, his agency would outperform all other agencies on Public Records Act compliance. But it does not, and he does not seem to care. Ferguson’s promised leadership during his campaigns regarding the important principles of transparent governance in a democracy hardly appears where it really matters.

Anecdotally, the 2021 state Redistricting commissioners used digital platforms like Signal, with its disappearing ink, when negotiating voting districts in late 2021. Once Ferguson learned of it, he was well positioned to sanction such conduct, but he kept silent. Not even an admonishment.

Very few of those communications were ever recovered or made publicly available, despite the import of the proceedings.

One Redistricting commissioner admitted to destroying text messages, according to a Crosscut article. Yet, AG Ferguson took no corrective action. Not a scolding. Not a new rule. Not any guidance.

Statistical data from Washington’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee 2021 report show other agencies like Pierce County outperforming the Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office responded to only 193 requests within the five-day period required by law. Pierce County closed 2,617.

The AG’s Office averaged 79 days to respond to requests, ranking 205 out of the 217 state and local agencies that reported to JLARC. Pierce County’s average was 23 days. The Attorney General’s Office reported spending $200,990.00 in costs in Public Records Act litigation while Pierce County reported spending only $4,365.

The outdated methods the Attorney General’s office uses to produce public records are even more insulting.

By way of background, I am a lawyer who has litigated against the government for more than three decades. In one politically charged case, a potential juror commented about the AG’s prolific lawsuits saying “that is why they call him Bobbie Sue.” A memorable moment.

The transcript of jury selection is a valuable public record, especially for trial lawyers needing to understand the risks of assembling an impartial jury. Unfortunately, if you made a public records request to the Attorney General’s Office for the “Bobbie Sue” transcript, his office would likely take more than five days to give it to you.

You probably would not get it by email. Instead, you would have to wait for his office to notify you of the costs for duplicating it. Then you could opt to purchase it by sending a check or money order via standard post — no online website where you can use PayPal or Apple Pay. Meanwhile millions of Washington residents renew and pay for their driver’s licenses and car tabs online. Drivers can pay their Good To Go! tolls digitally too.

Wait, the process gets better. Ten days later, his office would snail-mail back the transcript burned onto a DVD or a thumb drive that costs $6.34 for one-time use. No simple emailing of a PDF with negligible cost.

Yes, in a state routinely ranked among the most technologically forward, the AG’s Office embraces 20th-century technology that inflates costs and delays public exposure. That is a deliberate choice.

This is the same office that has shared hundreds of thousands of documents with my office via digital delivery in litigation. The AG’s office’s stated justification for the arcane methods? “Ease of delivery.” Supposedly regular mail is “more consistent and more efficient for business needs” given the “different levels of sophistication” of public records requesters. One simple solution: Give requesters the choice.

Here’s another story. My office requested public records from the AG in 2018. His office missed deadlines and sought multiple extensions, producing piecemeal records in more than 30 installments with numerous duplicates for three years. The records were mostly nonresponsive with hundreds of completely redacted pages. Despite my objections, his office kept doing the same thing.

At one point while distracted in trial with AGO lawyers, I missed a notification that an installment was ready. Within a month my office figured it out and made the payment, but his office refused to release all the records. The assigned attorney was adamant that after 30 days the request was permanently closed. That office did not even produce a first installment in 30 days.

Frustrated, I looked for some legal authority for this rule, but there is no 30-day cutoff in the Public Records Act. The AGO made that up and put it in model rules for other agencies to follow. Now, even the Legislature threatens to permanently close public record requests within 30 days without prompt payment.

My office brought the AG’s office into court for judicial review of its problematic response in this particular case with the expectation that the AG would be motivated to do better.

Disappointingly, his representative insisted in a letter that his protocols were “robust” and refused to make any changes. The AG would not agree to send public records digitally or modify his 30-day cutoff. Instead, the AGO paid my office $150,000 to go away earlier this year.

I was just retained by another public records requester who has nearly identical complaints as my office.

The public should be concerned that we have lost control of a powerful instrument we created in Bob Ferguson’s Attorney General’s Office. His lack of leadership displays a dangerous anti-democratic cynicism of the public’s right to know. It is well known he is exploring running for governor. If he wants the keys to the mansion, we need to make sure he rethinks and reflects the public’s interest in, and need for, a transparent government before voting for him again.