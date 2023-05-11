On Tuesday, a jury of six men and three women deliberated barely three hours before unanimously finding Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room back in 1996. The nine awarded her $5 million on the various counts of abuse and defamation she brought against the former president.

In a virtuous society, such a verdict would end Trump’s political career, but this is the United States in 2023 and it is likely that being legally sanctioned for sexual predation will not inhibit his quest to become the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. On the contrary, donations to Trump’s campaign have probably already been boosted by the news.

Voters who are loyal to Trump will not be swayed by any jury. They will choose to believe his contention that Carroll’s accusations — and the similar accusations of a dozen other women — are fabrications and that all legal actions against him are part of what the ex-president calls “the greatest witch hunt in history.” If Trump told them the Moon is made of green cheese and that unicorns are real, they would believe those things, too.

Trump’s long record of lies and criminal behavior is as well documented as Babe Ruth’s batting average or Julia Child’s recipes. There are no mysteries, only a few details still to be pinned down. Yet,, a commanding plurality of Republican voters say this is the guy they want to lead them in the next election.

Even more amazing is that, in a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll that found 56% of Americans think Trump should be criminally indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, 44% still would vote for him over President Joe Biden in 2024. It is big news that Trump has finally been called to account for his abuse of women and it is almost certain that indictments for his abuses of power are coming soon, but the stark reality is that more than two-fifths of Americans do not care about Trump’s lies and criminality and would vote to return him to the White House.

