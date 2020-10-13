Re: “The Times recommends: Vote to affirm Referendum 90 on sex ed” [Oct. 4, Opinion]:

This bill will provide age-appropriate sex education. We know that a lack of inclusivity, a lack of knowledge and a lack of awareness manifest themselves in the ever steady, if not increasing, rates of self-harm, suicide, abuse (domestic, emotional, sexual), sexually transmitted diseases and unintended pregnancies.

There is a range of curricula a school can choose. The district will work with a school to approve a customized curriculum, and any parent who wants to opt out has that right.

I see it as a win for the health and wellness of our students, which is a win for the health and wellness of our families, and a win for the health and wellness of our communities.

As a nurse and public-health advocate, I encourage everyone to vote to approve on R-90.

Laila Saliba, BSN, MPH, Kirkland