Connectivity is the Faustian bargain of the Internet Age. Whether it’s between my device and an available network, myself and my work, the people I care about, or the world around me, digital connections hold both value in the sense of belonging they instill and cost for the amount of attention they may require.

Lately it seems as though I am sprinting from one connection to the next in search of balance. Blocking out the hours I work and keep house, not to mention the obligatory commute between the two, I am left with little time to share with my husband, pursue passion projects, develop friendships, and stay physically and mentally fit. Yet at any moment I am in thrall to my smartphone.

When the screen time weekly report pops up, I may be momentarily pleased to see that I’m down the odd percentage point, only to notice the actual hours and minutes I did devote to — what, Twitter? Instagram? These are among a constellation of platforms whose gravitational pulls often feel impossible to break.

Books help, especially ones by people who can relate. In “Magic & Loss,” journalist Virginia Heffernan considers the technological advances gained from the internet, as well as the prices we pay for their sake. “We’re officially through the looking glass, everyone,” she writes, “we might as well stop to smell the music and hear the new air.” Her synesthetic point, embedded in a marvelous thesis, rebuts the notion that our only salvation may be a return to analog culture. At the very least, I feel less guilty about using my phone while I read: Shouldn’t I Spotify Edward Elgar’s orchestral work Engima Variations while devouring André Aciman’s novel of the same name?

Bay Area artist Jenny Odell is another author who recognizes the depth of our digital entanglement and the impossibility of retreat. While I toy with the idea of flushing social media from my life and altogether avoiding rancorous cycles of outrage, Odell points out a responsibility I bear to the relationships I have built, or maintain, in those spaces. In her challenging treatise “How to Do Nothing,” she brilliantly articulates the distinction between “1) escaping ‘the world’ (or even just other people) entirely and 2) remaining in place while escaping the framework of the attention economy and an overreliance on a filtered public opinion.” As thrilling as it might be to wipe away half my apps, I am liable to return in full force without new structures in place to curb those digital tics.

This in mind, I am cultivating habits to protect my time and attention from the digital onslaught. One way is to aim at keeping work in the office: I am a holdout on syncing company email with my personal devices. I have eliminated most red badges and push notifications, too. Aside from phone calls, text and personal email, my phone has little power to nag me into giving it attention.

I wear an analog watch, too, so I can check the time without falling into an app spiral. I take short walks and leave my phone in a drawer. Similarly, I leave it in my coat when I visit friends. At the gym, I keep it in my locker, allowing me to turn my attention to those around me, available to offer a spot, or simply a pleasant hello, to people I see so regularly it seems unusual not to ask their names.

While minor, these adjustments to my routines remind me of my agency in the battle for my time and attention, but I’m certainly not an expert at this level of mindfulness. Heffernan and Odell are writers whose works have encouraged me to negotiate the travails of hyperconnectivity while affording myself (and others!) grace and patience.

Still, I recognize the privilege I wield in the boundaries I do enforce; not everyone can be so strictly 9-to-5 in their approach to work. What’s become important to me, however, is the intent if not the actual outcome of reclaiming my attention. Some days all I can muster is a final 15 minutes with the book on my nightstand, rather than the screen I’ve been peering into since I awoke.