When I read Gen. John Kelly’s statement that former President Donald Trump had referred to U.S. service members as “suckers,” it made my blood boil. Suckers? War heroes like Sen. John McCain and former President George H.W Bush are suckers? It’s hard to even put in words the contempt I feel for Trump, a coddled rich kid who’s avoided any real sacrifices for his country. To make matters even more disgusting, the Trump Organization hasn’t paid its fair share of the very taxes that support the military and the same men and women who toil long hours and often die for the very country he lives in and enjoys the benefits of.

My military experience was as an enlisted man in the post-Vietnam War U.S. Navy. From 1975-79, I was stationed on the USS Leahy, a guided missile battle cruiser based in San Diego. Most of my fellow shipmates had not experienced war or any particular hardships (beyond long hours and low pay).

However, there was one guy in my division who was a former Marine. His last name was Curtis. Forty-five years later, I still remember him. I liked Curtis. He was quiet, a bit of a loner, liked to drink and often got in trouble when drunk because of his penchant for disobeying orders and disorderly behavior. As I slowly got to know Curtis, I learned why he moved services. He’d been a combat Marine involved in numerous tours and battles in Vietnam. His descriptions of the fighting and bloodshed were horrifying. He told me about killing other humans. He told me about dead women and children he’d seen. He told me about the constant noise, the ever-present smell of death and the unshakable fear that came with patrols into enemy territory.

Vietnam haunted him. He drank heavily and smoked a lot of weed. Mostly he said it was to forget the things he’d seen and done as a grunt fighting a war that took a huge toll on tens of thousands of soldiers. Curtis and I became good friends in the year or two before my enlistment ended. We smoked joints together and often sat on the ship’s fantail at night while out at sea, just talking. He said the sea calmed his nerves.

His background was so different from mine. I came from a middle-class family that stressed education. My dad was a Boeing engineer. He came from a working-class family. His dad went from job to job. Curtis was a “lifer” who planned on staying in the military, but who after nearly 10 years (and numerous run-ins with officers) was still a lowly seaman. I was getting out to go to college on the GI Bill. Curtis was staying in because in his words, “It’s the only job where you can’t get fired.”

Forty-five years on, John Kelly’s recent comments describing Trump’s lack of respect for our service members and war vets caused me to think back to one person out of the 400-plus crewmen on my ship: Seaman Curtis. I wondered what happened to him. Did he stay in? Was he able to make it to retirement and do his full 20 years? Was he able to control his temper and keep the war demons he carried with him from surfacing and getting him in trouble?

I can think of a lot of words to describe Curtis: Loner, troubled, irritable, difficult, and even pigheaded. But other words also come to mind: Brave, patriotic, humble and a survivor. He’s never going to be a sucker in my mind, and I hope somewhere he’s living a happy satisfying life. A life that he earned and deserves.