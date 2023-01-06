Fifty years ago, Washington’s U.S. Sens. Warren “Maggie” Magnuson and Henry “Scoop” Jackson were largely seen as perhaps the Senate’s most influential duo. In the new Congress, Washington state has the potential to return to the peak of political power.

Magnuson, as chair of the Commerce Committee before leading the Appropriations Committee, and Jackson, as chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, were legendary in terms of their political potency.

Our state’s delegation in 2023 may have an even greater impact, based on the major committees our congressional members will chair or serve as the senior member.

Sen. Patty Murray will chair the Appropriations Committee in the new Congress and will serve as the Senate Pro Tempore. These are enormous accomplishments for Washington’s senior elected leader that can only come once in a generation.

The Appropriations Committee is perhaps the Senate’s most powerful. It provides the annual funding for the entire federal government, which will be about $1.7 trillion in fiscal year 2023. As chair, Sen. Murray will determine top-line allocations and funding for specific accounts important to Washington. Since appropriations bills must pass every year to keep the federal government operating, they become attractive vehicles for other important legislation, such as supplemental funding for natural disaster and Ukraine military assistance, health care programs, tax extensions and even electoral reform to address the events of Jan. 6. Sen. Murray will be in the catbird seat making decisions on what legislation is included in the appropriations bills for the benefit of the country and our state.

Sen. Maria Cantwell is chairperson of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee with a jurisdiction over a broad swath of all substantive legislation, programs and federal agencies. This includes maritime, fisheries, the Coast Guard, aviation, rail, telecommunications, the internet, research and development, interstate commerce and transportation. She oversees the legislation and the appointments to and operations of the responsible federal agencies, many of which are critically important to Washington state and the country. The committee’s jurisdiction also includes weather and atmospheric activities, sports, oceans and space.

Sen. Cantwell’s position on other key committees such as Finance and Energy and Natural Resources is also extraordinary among senators. It enables her to play a critical role in tax, trade, health, energy, natural resources, and other matters vital to the state and the nation.

Washington state’s influence isn’t limited to the Senate; it extends to the House of Representatives, as well.

The flip in partisan control of the House means that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers from Spokane will serve as chair of the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee, a committee with enormous jurisdiction over issues such as energy policy, health care, telecommunications and rural broadband.

Moreover, Rep. Adam Smith from the Seattle area will continue to serve as the senior Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, which is critically important to Washington state military bases, the aerospace industry, military service personnel and their families and protecting our national security. Rep. Rick Larsen from Everett will also become the senior Democrat on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which oversees highways, bridges, airports, rail and maritime.

And, beyond its policy positions, it’s also noteworthy that our congressional delegation is making strides to reflect today’s values on diversity. Fifty years ago, with one exception, our elected representatives were all white males. Today its 12 members include eight women, including three of color.

Taken as a whole, Washington state can make the claim to having one of the most powerful congressional delegations in Congress. When you include Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, who will chair the Finance Committee with jurisdiction over tax, trade and health care legislation, and the rest of Oregon’s delegation, the Pacific Northwest is well represented.

As Washingtonians, we should be proud of our elected representatives. Fifty years ago, Maggie and Scoop set a new standard of influence from “the other Washington.” Today, a new set of leaders with arguably even greater clout will be key to leveraging this influence for constructive engagement to advance enduring priorities for Washington state, the Pacific Northwest and the nation as a whole.