Washington state voters will be asked to weigh in yet again on $30 car tabs in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election. Proponents say Initiative 976 would bring relief to car owners from onerous taxation. Opponents say the initiative would gut essential state and local transportation funding in 62 local transportation districts, devastating public transit budgets and funding for road and bridge repairs.

The Seattle Times editorial board will make a recommendation about whether voters should support the initiative. In preparation for that endorsement, board members met with I-976 proponent Tim Eyman and opponents Larry Brown, president of the Washington State Labor Council, and Joel Graves from the Washington Roundtable. You can watch the discussion, filmed by TVW, here:

