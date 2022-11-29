The Republican clown show is coming to Washington, D.C.

With their new majority taking charge of the House of Representatives in January, Republican members of Congress will work diligently to fix inflation, balance the budget and improve the lives of working Americans.

Just kidding.

As they have made clear, Republicans actually intend to spend their energy investigating the FBI, the Justice Department, Hunter Biden and other entities of imagined evil that have been conjured up by the right-wing media. They likely will try to impeach President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the crime of being Democrats. And, if they have extra time, they will attempt to ban abortion everywhere and, just for giggles, stick it to transgender people.

As Tennessee’s newly-elected congressman, Andy Ogles, declared prior to flipping a seat held by a Democrat, “We’re at war. This is a political war, a cultural war, and it’s a spiritual war.”

Ogles will not be alone fighting his war. Almost all of the new Republican House members are election-denying culture warriors. They will be joining a large contingent of flamboyant bomb throwers, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan. With moderates a very rare breed in the GOP caucus, the dominant ultraconservatives will impose their will on the likely new Speaker of the House, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, and drive the agenda sharply to the right. The next two years in Congress will be a circus of wild accusations, theatrical investigations, performative outrage and conspiracy spouting. And the clowns will be running the show.

