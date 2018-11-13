Regarding the letter “Gun rights: restrictions don’t work“:
It states, “It’s time for the proponents of so-called ‘common-sense gun laws’ to drop the charade and admit that what they really want is to ban privately owned firearms.”
I say it’s time that gun advocates drop the charade of Second Amendment rights violations and admit what they really want is unfettered gun lust.
And, please, how many guns and rounds does one really need for personal protection?
Mark Ryan, Shoreline
