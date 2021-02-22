Re: “Can Seattle’s waterfront businesses survive another lean season, after Canadian cruise ban?” [Feb. 16, Food & Drink]:

Cruise ships warrant public scrutiny over their massive health and environmental impact on coastal communities. The exhaust is tied to cancer and is many times more polluting than cars and buildings. The cruise industry will continue to be vulnerable to future pandemics, which experts predict will happen more frequently due to climate change and continued habitat loss.

This is a good time for Seattlites to go to the waterfront to take in the many safe outdoor activities (including the new Pier 66 park) and what local businesses have to offer.

We need to look ahead and build resiliency, instead of clinging to an unsustainable past.

Grace Norman, Seattle