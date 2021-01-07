Re: “Lake Washington sockeye hit record low, another signature Seattle fish at brink of extinction” [Jan. 1, Local News]:

Thank you for highlighting the dire situation that Cedar River sockeye are facing. I saw them on a school field trip at Ballard’s Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, and I feel lucky to live in the only city with a surviving salmon run.

I don’t want that to go away. Please keep up the pressure on our leaders and on the public to insist on saving the salmon. I want to be a marine biologist when I get older, and I understand all species on the planet have an important role in the ecosystem.

Trygve Pedersen, Seattle (7th grader)