This month, it’s time to celebrate the contributions of our country’s thriving Hispanic communities, including their entrepreneurs.

October also marks the start of the Seattle City Council’s budget deliberations. This time, the city proposes a fee on online orders. Whether the council decides to label this policy a tax or a fee, we at the Seattle Latino Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce oppose it, and we should be clear that city leaders are once again asking those who live in Seattle to pay more at a time when many businesses and families cannot afford it.

In fact, it’s now commonplace that each year’s city budget discussions focus more on policies that hamper our community’s ability to achieve financial security and support the local economy through new and higher taxes on businesses, and now, delivery services.

Adding a tax on delivery services is the wrong way to solve the city’s budget challenges, especially given the growth in Hispanic-owned businesses, many of whom rely on deliveries to grow and sustain their customer base. This additional cost will raise the price of delivery in our city when we need to be doing the opposite.

As founder and president of the Seattle Latino Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, I’ve heard amazing stories of creativity, resilience and, perhaps most importantly, enthusiasm from our member businesses, people who worked to keep their doors open through the worst of COVID-19 and remain in business today. Many of these businesses are growing — a trend that tracks with national data.

According to a 2022 report by the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, Latino-owned businesses in the U.S. are more likely to say they’ve recovered from the pandemic and are performing better than before.

Advertising

So when I hear about a new fee, essentially a tax on delivery services, it concerns me greatly. I know this will have an adverse impact on our chamber’s member businesses, their employees and the families they support.

We all know that when costs go up, customers pull back and local businesses lose. And, a new tax on delivery isn’t occurring in isolation — Seattle customers are already facing skyrocketing cost increases for delivery services resulting from new city laws and regulations going into effect soon. Together, all of these costs are likely to give people pause before ordering a meal or buying online.

Taxes like this affect our members and all businesses in Seattle. It raises the question: Do we really need to add a tax on delivery services to balance Seattle’s budget?

City leaders think so. But voters aren’t so sure.

According to the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest installation of The Index, a majority of Seattle voters continue to feel that taxes in Seattle are too high for the level of services the city provides.

The new tax makes no sense when we consider the positive impact of app-based delivery platforms that ensure underserved, elderly and disabled community members continue to benefit from app-based delivery from their local store, favorite restaurant or even their local food banks.

We ask the mayor and City Council to support services that address the public’s concerns, like the ongoing public safety issues that are forcing businesses to close and residents to leave the city — not enact yet another policy that drives up costs for customers who support Hispanic small businesses and provide valuable income for independent contractors of all backgrounds.

The city should honor our continued contributions to Seattle instead of creating a new obstacle for our businesses that are still recovering from COVID and the impacts of inflation. We need to use existing revenue to build up our city and find ways to encourage Latino businesses to grow and succeed.