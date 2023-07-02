As summer approaches and temperatures rise, Seattleites are considering how to keep their homes cool and comfortable. Only 53% of Seattle homes have air-conditioning installed, and what used to be an unnecessary luxury in our region is becoming a necessity.

As we turn that A/C on, many of us may not be aware of how fossil fuel-powered heating and cooling systems are affecting our air quality and health. In Seattle, space heating, cooling and heating water of large commercial and multifamily buildings account for a third of the city’s climate pollution. Dangerous air pollutants like nitrogen oxide and particulate matter contribute to dozens of early deaths and hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of impacts on health annually in Washington.

Health-harming air pollution, both indoor and outdoor, disproportionately affects low-income communities and communities of color. The term “air racism” has been increasingly used to describe the ways that underserved communities face the worst impacts of climate change and have seen the least benefit from climate policies.

Someone living in the Duwamish Valley is unable to open a window for fresh air due to heavy outdoor air pollution. Overhead ventilation in apartments and condos is often insufficient, so cooking with a gas range causes indoor pollution to linger in the home. The negative effects on health haven’t been improved by recent climate legislation.

Velma Veloria, former state representative and chair of the King County International Airport Community Coalition, notes that when she was in the Legislature in the 1990s, Duwamish area residents’ life expectancy was five years lower, on average, than surrounding areas. Our health inequities have grown since then, not lessened — Duwamish-area life residents’ expectancy is now seven to 10 years lower than their neighbors’.

The latest step forward toward climate justice happened recently — the city of Seattle released plans for a new building emissions performance standard (BEPS), one of the first major cities in the country to take steps to switch existing commercial and residential buildings from gas to clean energy.

This standard builds on recent statewide efforts requiring all new construction to be built with clean heat pumps, but the BEPS tackles emissions from existing buildings over 20,000 square feet and is expected to reduce Seattle’s emissions by 27% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels. Of critical importance, this policy should provide easy access to resources to help communities with the transition.

The policy intends to prioritize funding from program revenues and future grant opportunities to support underserved communities in decarbonizing, and advocates called for the policy to explicitly allocate more than 40% of the resources toward overburdened and impacted communities, in line with the federal Justice40 Initiative.

As implementation gets underway, it will be crucial for the involved agencies to incorporate community outreach, ensuring that those who need the resources most know how to access them. If done well, this policy has the potential to have lifesaving impacts on communities currently bearing the brunt of climate change. The agencies will be working on program development and implementation structures until 2030, with enforcement beginning in 2031.

This is a critical step toward meeting our climate targets, reducing air pollution and protecting the health of our communities.