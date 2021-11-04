Seattle progressives need to learn a lesson from the results of Tuesday’s municipal election: You cannot win by ignoring the concerns of the majority of citizens in the city.

Yes, Seattle is a liberal town where Donald Trump received just 8% of the vote in 2020. But those liberals include thousands of owners of single family homes, thousands of young parents of a rising number of urban kids, thousands of people who like walking through city parks without having to worry about their safety, thousands of others who love Seattle’s downtown and are deeply troubled by how it has been allowed to slip into shabbiness and incivility.

That is a huge number of folks whose concerns have been ignored by a city council loaded with left-leaning ideologues who seem more interested in building a social movement than serving the entire community. Though far from insensitive to the plight of those who are homeless or instances of malign policing, this majority — which includes people of all races and economic levels — is not ready to give over the parks and city streets to drug users and petty criminals or to dismantle the police department.

The majority wants pragmatic and effective answers to our local challenges. That has been made manifestly clear by the apparent convincing defeats of the most ideological candidates for mayor, city attorney and one of two city council races. In the other council race, the progressive incumbent, Teresa Mosqueda, did not win by much, even though her challenger had little money, little name recognition, scant organization and no major endorsements. The election message is impossible to miss: Seattle is ready for a renaissance, not a revolution.

