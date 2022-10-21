As voters consider again whether to upend the way Seattle runs its elections, do you ever get a Don Quixote feeling? Like we’re charging at windmills, trying to fix phantom problems while making things more complex, more open to meddling and more tilted in favor of one special interest over the other?

Why do we keep doing this to ourselves?

I’ve got a theory. But first, let’s review the record.

Rewind back to 2013, when Charter Amendment 19 created districts for seven of nine Seattle City Council positions. Ostensibly, moving from citywide council members to district elections would ensure City Hall is more in tune with neighborhood needs, according to supporters.

It passed by 65%.

So how do folks feel about the performance of council members today?

A whopping 73% of respondents to a Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce poll last month disagreed with the statement, “I trust the city of Seattle to spend my tax dollars responsibly.”

Another 74% disagreed with the statement, “I trust the Seattle City Council to reform the Seattle Police Department without endangering public safety.”

In terms of responsiveness, one city council member, Kshama Sawant of Capitol Hill, is renowned for not sitting down with constituents. In fact, her opponent in 2015, community activist Pamela Banks, ran a campaign mailer with the caption: “Kshama Sawant won’t meet with the people she represents.”

Sawant keeps winning reelection. Last year, she successfully turned away a recall effort. Perhaps that speaks to the enduring popularity of her Socialist Alternative party. Or maybe she’s been lucky. But a strong advocate for the people and businesses of District 3? That’s never been her strong suit.

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES

Under the umbrella of “campaign finance reform,” almost every idea can sound like a good idea.

In 2015, voters approved Initiative 122, called “Honest Elections Seattle” by supporters. This is the measure that gave us Democracy Vouchers — campaign money paid by property taxes, the first in the nation.

As this newspaper noted at the time, “It was a campaign steeped in irony.”

Arguing that big money corrupts local politics, advocates for I-122 raised $1.384 million, about 30 times what their opponents mustered. About 52% came from outside Seattle. The average contribution to Honest Elections was $7,134 — compared with $166 in the City Council race between Sawant and Banks on the same ballot.

Now, the city sends every voter in the city four $25 vouchers that can be given as campaign contributions.

Democracy Vouchers played a big part in last year’s mayoral election. Here, too, we see unintended consequences.

As reported by the Washington Observer, a political newsletter, one candidate received more vouchers than votes.

Andrew Grant Houston, an architect and former City Council staffer, collected almost 14,000 vouchers worth nearly $350,000, according to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission. Only 5,485 people voted for him in the primary. He came in seventh place out of 15 candidates.

The Washington Observer noted: “ … the fact that the Houston campaign appears to have spent most of its money on raising money and paying its consultants and campaign staffers raises the question of whether it was essentially a moneymaking exercise more than an attempt to get elected.”

Set up a booth on Capitol Hill, evangelize rent control and universal basic income, and taxpayer-funded Democracy Vouchers will roll in. Is that what we really had in mind?

BIG MONEY

In late 2019, then-Seattle City Councilmember M. Lorena González drafted the Clean Campaigns Act “to reform campaign finance laws in Seattle.”

A City Council website on the Clean Campaigns Act warned “Our Democracy’s integrity is under threat.”

Contending that “foreign election interference is on the rise in America,” and decrying “super PACs” in Seattle elections, González’s legislation prohibited “foreign influenced” corporations from contributing to local campaigns.

In reality, it was about kneecapping the political activities of Amazon, whose last-minute political contributions in the 2019 Seattle City Council races constitute the greatest self-inflicted wound in local political history. The backlash against Amazon swept a lot of candidates it opposed into office — the same ones who now face poor opinion polls.

But the council passed Clean Campaigns in 2020, and immediately tipped the scale in favor of labor organizations over employers.

A company is too “foreign-influenced” if any foreign person owns 1% of a company’s stock — or if total American ownership falls below 95%. That eliminated campaigning by many local publicly owned companies including Amazon.

Meanwhile, labor unions had a free hand to take in funds from anywhere. A pro-González campaign effort collected $996,860. More than $552,000 of that came from labor unions based in New York and Washington, D.C.

REWRITING THE FINE PRINT

On Nov. 8, Seattle voters will be asked to choose between approval voting and ranked-choice voting, or staying with the status quo. It is unclear what problems these competing measures are trying to solve. After years of reforms, there is more money than ever in Seattle politics. Now our current election system is suddenly suspect.

Here’s my take. Sometimes, Seattleites are too worldly for their own good. We hear stories of voter suppression in Texas and election high jinks in Florida and say: No way, not here!

It’s easy to exploit these sentiments for all kinds of selfish purposes. Politics is a game won by whoever can rewrite the fine print of the rules.

The way to strengthen elections is simple. We need more ballot drop boxes. We need more debates. We need more forums like those sponsored by the League of Women Voters Seattle-King County. We need community groups to offer independent analyses and comparisons of candidates and ballot measures.

Perhaps most of all — for all our worldliness — we need better-informed voters. Ask any campaign door-knocker and they’ll tell you: The level of knowledge about local civic affairs is depressingly low.

If democracy is a constant work in progress, it’s time to stop with the big experiments and focus on the simple, nonideological things that bring people to the polls to make educated decisions about their collective future.

It’s not as romantic as charging at windmills. But in the end, we will probably feel a lot less foolish.