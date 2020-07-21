My thoughts and prayers are with the law-abiding and law-enforcing citizens of Seattle (Black, white, other).

It’s not likely I will be going into Seattle to shop, attend concerts or plays, or stroll the waterfront as I don’t like maneuvering around the tents, rubbish and sleeping bags, and the chance of wandering into a riot area with no police protection available.

I guess that will save me some money. It won’t be much, as I usually only get into Seattle about once a year, unlike during the good old days.

Gary T. McGavran, Bellevue