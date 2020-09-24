Inundated with election messages? Soon, you will have your say.

County election offices will mail ballots around Oct 15.

The Seattle Times editorial board is here to help. We have interviewed scores of candidates since May for the primary and the general election, quizzing them on qualifications and what they hope to accomplish if elected, or returned to office.

Dominating our discussions with state legislative candidates are questions about how they will tackle the pandemic-induced budget crisis. All cuts? All tax hikes? Or a mixture of the two? We’re in the latter camp, because of the magnitude of the shortfall, but look carefully for candidates who put constituents before special interests and have a focus on business recovery. For Congress, we are looking for candidates who want to work for solutions, rather than fan the flames of partisanship for electoral advantage.

Here are our recommendations in races King and Snohomish county voters will be considering. We are continuing our interviews and research, and will be adding other races and ballot recommendations as we publish them.

Agree or disagree, please vote, and deliver your ballot by mail or drop box early.

President

Joe Biden America has seen enough to make the year’s biggest ballot decision well ahead of Election Day in November. The Times editorial board endorses Joe Biden for president.

Read full endorsement →





Congress

U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, 6th Congressional District Kilmer is a thoughtful pragmatist with a strong work ethic and deep understanding of the district.

Read full endorsement →





U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, 7th Congressional District Jayapal has established herself in Congress as a leader on progressive issues, such as income inequality and climate action, that resonate in her district.

Read full endorsement →





U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, 8th Congressional District The Issaquah Democrat deserves re-election on the strength of her record as a political moderate and voice for a district with a broad variety of interests.

Read full endorsement →





U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, 9th Congressional District As the longest-serving member of Washington’s House delegation, Smith brings a wealth of experience and considerable clout to issues that matter to his district.

Read full endorsement →





Marilyn Strickland, 10th Congressional District Like outgoing U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, candidate Marilyn Strickland has a strong record as a centrist Democrat who can successfully advocate for the 10th District’s diverse needs.

Read full endorsement →





State Leadership

Gov. Jay Inslee Voters should elect Inslee one last time and demand he show as much discipline and objectivity in the looming fiscal crisis as he did during the coronavirus outbreak.

Read full endorsement →





U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, Lieutenant Governor Washington is fortunate Heck reversed course on his plan to retire from politics after he leaves Congress. His career — within and outside government — is replete with reasons to have confidence in his abilities.

Read full endorsement →





Kim Wyman, Secretary of State Wyman runs a tight, respected office, with the esteem of election officials around the state.

Read full endorsement →





Pat McCarthy, State Auditor McCarthy governmental experience has been a powerful asset through a first term in which restoring stability was a top priority.

Read full endorsement →





Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction Reykdal’s dual experience as an educator and legislator will help him continue to lead.

Read full endorsement →





Mike Kreidler, Insurance Commissioner Kreidler is a seasoned expert whose office is responsive to current issues.

Read full endorsement →





Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands Franz has been a determined advocate for building Washington’s defense system against wildfires through vigorous forest management.

Read full endorsement →





State Supreme Court





Statewide Measures





State Senate

Sen. Mark Mullet, 5th Legislative District Voters in Legislative District 5 should not be swayed by massive PAC spending against state Sen. Mark Mullet. He’s an outstanding legislator and education advocate who should be re-elected in November.

Read full endorsement →





State House

Rep. Shelley Kloba, 1st Legislative District, Position 2 Kloba has been a solid public servant as a city council member and as the 1st Legislative District’s Position 2 representative.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Bill Ramos, 5th Legislative District, Position 1 Ramos’ experience as a transportation consultant lends valuable expertise to discussions of state transportation planning. His background and deep knowledge of this complex issue will be an asset as state legislators work to create a comprehensive and sustainable state transportation plan.

Read full endorsement →





David Hackney, 11th Legislative District, Position 1 Hackney, a former U.S. attorney in California and war-crime prosecutor for the United Nations, has an impressive advocacy résumé. He holds positions on the board of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, the state Human Rights Commission and the Black business leadership group Tabor 100. A Harvard Law graduate, Hackney also worked at Amazon and the Nature Conservancy.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Strom Peterson, 21st Legislative District, Position 1 Peterson’s pragmatic legislative record and experience as a local government official and retail business owner make him the best candidate to return to Olympia for a daunting task.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, 21st Legislative District, Position 2 With her vantage point as a school counselor, Ortiz-Self promises to be a constructive voice as the Legislature grapples with how to protect school funding and improve equitable services during this state budget crisis.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Drew Stokesbary, 31st Legislative District, Position 1 Stokesbary has shown consistently that he’s well-equipped to be a voice for fiscal prudence without reverting to simple partisanship.

Read full endorsement →





Thomas Clark, 31st Legislative District, Position 2 Clark, a Navy veteran and Democrat from Lake Tapps, shows strong potential for a good legislator. His insights about the vital regional aerospace industry will help lawmakers respond wisely to Boeing’s ongoing turmoil.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Cindy Ryu, 32nd Legislative District, Position 1 As a former mayor of Shoreline and former president of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Ryu has a clear understanding of how legislative levers can affect constituents in the 32nd and elsewhere.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Lauren Davis, 32nd Legislative District, Position 2 Davis has a record of working across the aisle, enlisting lawmakers in reasonable solutions, including on behavioral-health and criminal-justice reform.

Read full endorsement →





Sarah Reyneveld, 36th Legislative District, House Position 2 Reyneveld’s depth of knowledge on critical state issues, combined with progressive values and a strong commitment to government transparency, should make her an outstanding and productive member of the Legislature.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, 37th Legislative District, Position 1 Washington legislators should be addressing social-justice issues that are a priority for veteran state Rep. Tomiko Santos.

Read full endorsement →





Chukundi Salisbury, 37th Legislative District, Position 2 Salisbury is thoughtful, informed and has demonstrated the ability to build partnerships and create programs that benefit his community.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. My-Linh Thai, 41st Legislative District, Position 2 The former Bellevue School Board member is clearly driven to ensure all Washington kids have equal access to an excellent education. She lends important perspective to the unfinished work of honoring the state’s constitutional responsibility to provide basic education for every child.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Nicole Macri, 43rd Legislative District, Position 1 Macri is a smart, dedicated advocate who should improve the Legislature’s response to homelessness and behavioral-health challenges.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Frank Chopp, 43rd Legislative District, Position 2 Chopp’s ability to advance progressive legislation has improved the lives of countless Washingtonians. That includes children with more early learning opportunities, students with improved access to higher education and thousands of adults living in affordable housing advanced by Chopp.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. John Lovick, 44th Legislative District, Position 1 The former Snohomish County executive and sheriff is well qualified to serve as police reforms take high priority.

Read full endorsement →





April Berg, 44th Legislative District, Position 2 Berg is the better candidate because of her chosen focus on education in a state that is still struggling to meet the needs of all its students and on equity, a goal that transcends education to our larger society.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Pat Sullivan, 47th Legislative District, Position 2 Sullivan’s history of budget leadership goes back to the deep cuts that followed the 2008 recession. He understands which reductions come with unintended consequences and how to prioritize programs. Sullivan’s insights will be needed to guide that painful process going into the 2021 Legislature.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Vandana Slatter, 48th Legislative District, Position 1 Slatter is an effective legislator who is comfortable working at the intersections of important policy areas.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Amy Walen, 48th Legislative District, Position 2 Walen is a pragmatic and independent advocate for fiscal responsibility and working families.

Read full endorsement →





King County

King County Charter Amendment No. 4, Office of Law Enforcement Oversight – Subpoena Authority: Approve Adding subpoena power for the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight to the King County Charter would support a key reform for the county accountability mechanism.

Read full endorsement →



