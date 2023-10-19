Recent coverage and commentary in The Seattle Times regarding the Seattle Symphony’s first of two opening weekends [“Seattle Symphony’s 2023 opening night was impressive. Where was the audience?” Sept. 22] focused on two themes, one factual and the other opinion that, while true to the writer’s experience, was misleading and harmful to the region’s economic and cultural future.

Yes, as was asserted by reviewer Melinda Bargreen, the Seattle Symphony performed beautifully on Sept. 21, matching its top-tier reputation built on Grammy and Gramophone honors and an impressive roster of musicians. No, the semi-full house that evening was not attributable to fears of downtown, as implied in a subsequent letter to the editor [“Downtown Seattle: I no longer feel safe,” Sept. 29], nor, I believe, to a fading interest in live performance among the faithful. I attribute it rather to the confusion fostered among patrons by the scheduling of a concert celebrating the anniversaries of the symphony and of Benaroya Hall the week before the traditional and glamorous gala opener. The following week’s gala concert featuring pianist Lang Lang was performed before a sold-out house.

Before one presumes, however, that the stardom of Lang Lang temporarily overrode fears of waning interest, it should be noted that the third weekend of the symphony’s calendar, Oct. 5-8, featured three performances with an estimated 2,000 attendees each. Six thousand or more individuals traveled to Benaroya Hall to hear the brilliant Seattle Symphony principal cello Efe Baltacigil perform Shostakovich cello Concerto No. 2 and to bask in the radiance of Stravinsky’s “Firebird.” Outside the hall, restaurants were full, and the sidewalks were busy with symphony and non-symphony patrons alike.

Public safety is and should remain a priority throughout the region, but to foster that idea through the propagation of unfounded conclusions is harmful to society and the city upon which the region’s future rests. Regardless of where one lives in the Puget Sound area, Seattle is and will remain our region’s economic and cultural engine with world-class arts organizations, industry and culinary explorations.

Attendees of such longstanding institutions as the Seattle Symphony, Seattle Opera, and Pacific Northwest Ballet experience world-class performances that will not be replicated in outlying areas. To allow assumptions to dissuade us from engaging with our premiere cultural center is to allow human gullibility to dictate a moribund future for not only Seattle but the region and its economic and cultural vitality.