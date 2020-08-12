I stand in favor of Black Lives Matter and social justice, but I do not believe that chants make wise policy, or that we are served by continual protest.

The Seattle police have made mistakes, but the protests have devolved into a self-indulgent game whose association with worthy causes is thinner by the day.

Activism has a long, proud history, but it is not a decision or a policymaking process, and people who shout the loudest are often not the most thoughtful.

Losing Chief Carmen Best is an embarrassment for the city of Seattle. Maybe we should defund the City Council.

Mark Flanders, Seattle