Re: “Sale of Seattle National Archives property is being speeded up. Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he will sue” [Dec. 5, Local]:

Thank you for the update on the sale of the National Archives facility and insight into the continuous lack of opportunities for public participation in the process. And thanks to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson for staying on top of this shady real estate deal.

Not only is the National Archives the repository for military, land, court, tax, census and Native American, records but it also holds 50,000 Chinese Exclusion Act case files. More than 9% of Washington’s population is Asian. These records need to stay in the Pacific Northwest.

Why wasn’t the public notified about the Oct. 1 board meeting? Why is the sale of the National Archives at Seattle being bundled in with 11 other properties around the U.S.?

Why is the sale of the property being moved from July 2021 to December 2020?

The Public Buildings Reform Board says it is seeking collaboration with community and agencies, and its goal is to be transparent and objective. None of this is true. What a farce!

The sale needs to be postponed or stopped. Write to Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and let them know your concerns about this issue.

Trish Hackett Nicola, Seattle