It’s time for Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Seattle City Council to listen to the hundreds of thousands of citizens who want to take our city back. We are the hardworking, taxpaying, family raising people who are the backbone of the city.

We are tired of allowing the lawless few to destroy our city, hiding behind the honest protesters who seek fairness. We are tired of government that despises success and thinks of any business, large or small, simply as a source of tax dollars. We are tired of the lack of support our police and firefighters get from City Hall in doing their difficult jobs.

We want our great city back. We want city leaders to do the jobs they were hired to do — by us. They work for us — not the other way around. Listen carefully and act for the benefit of all, not the few who yell, scream and behave illegally. Do it now.

Kirk P. Greene, Seattle