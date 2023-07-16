Around 100 years ago, a fight took place over the future of Seattle’s waterfront. Industry titans dominated waterways, depriving the public of the ability to access, let alone benefit from, the region’s greatest public asset — its natural deep-water harbor. Washington state’s economy relied on this harbor to ship state-grown products to emerging world markets.

From this debate came an important idea: that the public should benefit from public resources. Washington’s system of publicly owned ports was born, guaranteeing access to trade and job opportunities statewide, whether or not you lived at the water’s edge.

Fast-forward more than a century later, and a similar debate is playing out at Seattle City Hall. Do we protect and grow Washington’s natural advantage in international trade, and the associated and diverse, middle-class jobs that benefit all of Washington and its neighbors? Or do we replace these industries with high-rise commercial offices that benefit only some?

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposal to the City Council — a negotiated solution developed through a collaborative stakeholder process — prioritizes maintaining public access to the natural deep-water marine terminals on the Seattle waterfront that support hundreds of thousands of middle-class jobs essential to our state and city. Here are three key ways this proposal gets it right:

Recognizing that diversifying Seattle’s industries keeps our entire region resilient: By maintaining operating industrial lands in Seattle, the city uplifts the role industrial ports play in the economic chain that stretches across our state. From the agricultural workers who grow and produce Washington crops for export to world markets; to the skilled tradespeople, manufacturers and artisans who produce locally made goods; to the truck drivers and railway workers who carry freight across the state to the port; to the warehouse and dock workers who move and assemble products; to the locally owned towboats and locally trained pilots who safely navigate barges and ships through our environmentally sensitive waterways — all of these career paths are dependent on access to industrial land and port terminals. By protecting the economic diversity of our state, the mayor’s proposal is saying to these workers: “Your work matters.”

Equally as important, the proposal ensures Seattle’s long-term economic and environmental resilience. During the height of the pandemic, our ports stayed open, keeping people on the job. Our maritime industrial base kept grocery stores and hospital shelves stocked from Seattle to Anchorage. One day, a major earthquake will strike our region, and our maritime industrial base will be needed to move goods, people and lifesaving supplies. When disaster arrives, we will be glad we preserved the industrial expertise, jobs and infrastructure we needed to cope and rebuild.

Recognizing that designated, efficient freight corridors increase pedestrian safety and improve air quality: Ask any agricultural shipper from Eastern Washington, and they’ll tell you the most challenging part of exporting their products is not the 200-mile drive across the state, but the two-mile drive from Interstate 90 to the Port of Seattle marine terminals. Here is where the real congestion happens, dramatically impacting air quality as heavy-duty container trucks idle in backups caused by the mix with commuter traffic. Safety is also impacted, as thousands of pedestrians weave through port truck traffic. By keeping clear boundaries between residential neighborhoods and heavy freight corridors, products can get to the port for export more efficiently and safely, keeping our streets safer and making Washington’s agricultural products more competitive on the global market.

Recognizing that housing and heavy industry aren’t good neighbors: All residents, regardless of their income, deserve to live in neighborhoods that provide a good quality of life: parks, schools, grocery stores, safe sidewalks and transit, and close to their place of work. Putting new housing in areas like Sodo that are built out with heavy industry, experience significant truck traffic and emissions, and are across from the ports’ loudest operations runs contrary to the values of building safe, clean and equitable communities.

Thankfully, earlier this year, the Washington Legislature passed sweeping legislation to increase housing density in urban areas around the state. This is a game-changer in terms of increasing housing supply and achieving real housing affordability for middle- and lower-income workers. No longer does the City Council need to make a choice between maintaining industrial land that supports middle-class workers and the housing those workers need. For the first time, we can have both.

Mayor Harrell’s proposal, as transmitted to council, was based on several years of feedback from stakeholders representing dozens of industries. The City Council has the opportunity to close the chapter on the current debate about the future of Seattle’s waterfront as the last one ended, in favor of preserving public assets for opportunity for all of Washington.