Sam Sperry’s Op-Ed “My fellow Seattle citizens, police reform is up to us” [Sept. 11, Opinion] is spot-on: City government is incapable of doing this difficult job, and we (citizens) must do it ourselves.

The governmental corruption began when the election system was changed, and only two City Council members remained answerable to the entire electorate. This allowed the election of special-interest candidates who knew about activism but nothing about governance — and still don’t.

Since council policies affect the entire city, I propose a second citizen initiative to roll back the system: All nine council members should be subjected to a vote by all Seattle voters.

Phillip Johnson, Seattle