Re: “Medical director resigns from clinic, citing racism at Seattle Children’s hospital and prompting demands for change” [Jan. 1, Local News]:

Racist practices and attitudes deserve no place in our institutions today. True leadership means heeding those who speak up, not pseudo-respectfully allowing them to resign in protest.

If Seattle Children’s directors and board really do deeply respect Dr. Ben Danielson, the medical director of its Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, and the intent behind his resignation, they should demonstrate it, for example, by asking him to head up the entire health organization’s staff, giving him full authority to lead toward these necessary changes.

Jennifer Elf, Bothell