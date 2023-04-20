This is a critical moment for Seattle’s urban forest, as our City Council members prepare to vote on an updated tree protection ordinance next week. We know that Seattle’s trees — especially our largest trees that provide lifesaving canopy coverage, alongside many other health and environmental benefits — are in steep decline. But while it’s commonly assumed we know the shape of the problem and have ideas on how to fix it, we should be questioning the assumptions that this new ordinance will bake into law.

Now is the time to make sure the ordinance is amended so that it is a fit-for-purpose tool in Seattle’s fight to grow housing and preserve large trees. But how can the public possibly make good decisions without knowing the basic facts about the resources we have?

How many large trees does Seattle actually have? This missing information is a surprising gap at the heart of the current policymaking effort, and it means the ordinance is not being informed by all the facts.

So far, we have had to rely on tree canopy studies released by the city for information about how many trees we have. But canopy studies based on aerial technologies are an incomplete source of information and not a substitute for a field methodology that looks at species, health and size.

We are both volunteers of the Last 6000 Campaign, which was started to document the 6,338 trees left in the city with trunk diameters of 30 inches and greater. Volunteers from every neighborhood submitted photos and information. In 2021, we reported to the Columbia City and Beacon Hill neighborhoods on the majestic trees we had surveyed there to date — more than 310 in total, of which 66% were located on private property. Our grassroots survey was unique because we were able to get concrete information on where the largest trees are located, along with a picture of the mix of tree species.

Although the city has reported to Seattle’s Urban Forestry Commission that we currently have 968,000 trees (600,988 are in Neighborhood Residential Zones), there is no easily available metric of the size of trees within the count. Through some digging, we found in a City of Seattle Hearing Examiner decision on a Master Builders Association appeal a statement that there were about 21,000 trees with trunk diameters between 24 and 29 inches on 7,700 development sites in Neighborhood Residential Zones.

What is going to happen to these large trees that are providing invaluable benefits in neighborhoods where people live when protections are completely removed for development under the proposed tree protection ordinance?

Under the current draft:

• Lot coverage guarantees are increased so that only 2½ feet of earth is left alongside buildings — not enough space for mature trees to survive. Do we really want large healthy Douglas Firs replaced by small ornamental trees?

• Large trees can be cut down with minimal fees based on sapling replacement costs. Why is there no valuation of the environmental, health and equity benefits that large trees provide?

We believe we can protect large trees and grow housing. It isn’t an either-or proposition. That is why we support the efforts and amendments of the Urban Forestry Commission to address these questions to the City Council as members consider the new tree protection ordinance.

At a fundamental level, Seattle needs a tree census effort to be expanded and formalized by the city, so we have a complete view of our large trees, their species and their health status. Otherwise, we are flying without instruments as we make consequential decisions about the future of our city’s tree protection efforts.