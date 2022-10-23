Substance use disorder can be both a precursor root cause and an outgrowth of chronic homelessness. It can also fuel misdemeanor crime, frequently committed to support an addiction, as well as serious felonies, like gun violence associated with the drug trade. Given the role substance use disorder (SUD) plays in our homelessness and public safety crises, one could reasonably assume that the city of Seattle provides robust funding for treatment to recover from a chemical dependency. Astonishingly, we do not.

That is why I am proposing a $2 million pilot program to directly fund addiction treatment in the 2023-2024 budget.

The primary form of treatment offered through the City’s contracts with King County, Public Health — Seattle & King County and our homelessness services providers is medication (e.g. methadone and buprenorphine) for opioid use disorder, or MOUD, and other harm-reduction strategies (e.g. needle exchange, safe injection, Narcan, etc.).

This approach helps people manage their addiction and reduces overdoses and other harms related to street drug use. These are critical services, but they are not aimed at long-term recovery and MOUD doesn’t treat methamphetamine addiction, a driver of violent crime and debilitating mental illness.

I am referring to addiction treatment, defined by the National Institute on Drug Abuse as treatment designed to help people stop using, stay clean and get their lives back together.

This model provides a continuum of care that includes, at minimum, a clinical assessment, detoxification and withdrawal management supervised by a health care professional, counseling and behavioral therapy at a residential (“inpatient”) or intensive outpatient treatment facility, and aftercare with a certified addiction treatment counselor to maintain recovery.

The cost varies widely by provider and treatment plan, with four weeks of residential treatment starting at about $10,000 to $13,000. That’s out of reach unless someone has Medicaid, private insurance or the means to pay out-of-pocket, and that’s precisely why my proposal is needed.

Can we afford to fund my pilot program? Absolutely. In fact, I would argue we can’t afford not to. My proposal amounts to a mere 0.6% of Human Services Department’s proposed $305 million 2023 budget and makes good, common sense when considered through the lens of long-term budget sustainability.

Although revenues have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, we currently face a $141 million deficit in 2023 and an average $149 million yearly shortfall through 2026 because we created ongoing and unsustainable expenses in response to the extraordinary events of 2020.

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed 2023-2024 budget fills that gap using excess revenue from JumpStart payroll excise tax, which has outperformed expectations. But this is a short-term fix. To finance priority initiatives going forward, the Seattle Revenue Stabilization Workgroup was formed on Oct. 12 to explore additional sources of progressive revenue.

That’s risky because we cannot take the stability of our tax base for granted given new forecasting for slower growth next year that will likely result in a loss of revenues measured in millions over the next biennium. We’re seeing layoffs by large regional employers now.

I strongly believe that before looking for additional resources, we should spend within our means and make sure that our investments are producing measurable, intended outcomes. That’s what accountability means to me.

This budget season, I’m looking closely at how well our human services investments directly benefit our constituents, particularly those most in need. I’m concerned about the slow pace of progress addressing homelessness, while recognizing it’s not for lack of effort or resources allocated to the issue.

People experiencing homelessness need housing, and those suffering from SUD need access to treatment. These are separate issues; where they intersect, we need to use all the tools at our disposal to help. Not everyone’s ready to quit using, but for those who are, we must remove all barriers to fully subsidized, comprehensive addiction treatment. Because what else are we going to do? Keep displacing people from encampment to encampment or referring them to shelter only to have many return to homelessness — or worse?

This is not sustainable and it’s certainly not humane. It’s time for the city of Seattle to try something new.