Re: “As Seattle grapples with COVID-19 crisis, city leaders weigh budget decisions big and small” [Nov. 2, Northwest]:

It wouldn’t be hard to fill Seattle’s budget gap if the City Council and the mayor would listen.

The proposed Waterfront Park will be a vast, unpoliced homeless encampment. The city would do well to take the $185 million of city general funds for waterfront Local Improvement District projects and the related millions in downtown property assessments, and use those funds to solve Seattle’s homelessness problem, address the lack of facilities for the mentally ill and focus — for once and at long last — on public safety.

The Waterfront Park can come later, when better times return.

Deborah Bogin Cohen, Seattle