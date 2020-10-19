Re: “Seattle may have lowest rate of COVID-19 cases among major U.S. cities” [Oct. 5, FYI Guy]:
My initial reaction was complete surprise — especially considering the fact that the U.S. Department of Justice has labeled this city an “anarchist jurisdiction.” You’d think Seattle would be a hotbed of coronavirus transmission. I mean, it looks like “Escape from New York” around here, or maybe “Mad Max.”
And yet, somehow, we almost certainly have a lower rate of infection than the White House itself. Go figure.
Daniel P. Draheim, Seattle
