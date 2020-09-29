Jon Talton’s column “Self-inflicted wounds make Seattle’s business losses worse” [Sept. 25, Business] aptly describes the deterioration of our city and correctly ascribes the decline to our tolerance of vandalism, shoplifting, open drug use and other forms of lawlessness.

Now that the seasons have changed and Mayor Jenny Durkan’s “Summer of Love” is over, we may have entered the “Fall of a Great City.”

Steven Adler, Seattle