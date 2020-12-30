My 17 grandchildren (every one) gave donations to various charities in my name rather than giving me a present.

Each gift varied, from Doctors Without Borders, A Mexican school, St. Vincent de Paul, Black Lives Matter, Children’s Hospital, homeless, virus relief, etc. When so many are suffering — unemployment, COVID-19, homeless people — their donations were so meaningful to me and especially that my grandchildren were thinking of others.

I was deeply moved and could not stop crying in gratitude.

Sally Sue Coleman, Bellevue