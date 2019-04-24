There is a growing awareness that too much time staring at screens — iPads, smart phones, computers — is not healthy for the developing brains of children and there seems to be no group of people more aware of this than those who create the gadgets and software that are so addicting.

Titans of the tech industry, including Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, are known to have restricted screen time for their kids and, according to various news reports, a growing number of people in the industry are following their lead. A chief executive of a robotics company told the New York Times his observation of the effect of screens on children is dire: “On the scale between candy and crack cocaine, it’s closer to crack cocaine.”

