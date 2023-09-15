Think of any prison movie you’ve ever seen. Early on, there’s always a scene that graphically captures the sort of degradation prisoners are subjected to. Watching it is sickening. You feel as if you’ve intruded on the most unsettling moment in a character’s life, and that the embarrassment is compounded by your witnessing it.

It’s hard not to turn away from the screen when prison guards are depicted leering at a humiliated female prisoner as she undresses, or taunting a nude and nervous adolescent. Your anger rises watching guards harass chained Black inmates as they shuffle off a bus, bark insults at them, herd them into a cramped room and order them to strip and expose themselves.

Because prisons have so deeply saturated American pop culture, we all recognize images of strip searches. They are part of the landscape in our common consciousness. Everyone knows the practice is dehumanizing, and everyone knows it’s central to the prison experience.

But what purpose do strip searches actually serve? Do they make correctional facilities safer? Or are they just another example of gratuitous brutality in U.S. prisons?

Some would say regularly devastating the dignity of prisoners is tolerable if doing so stops dangerous contraband from entering prisons. Strip searches are the sole means of keeping prisons from plummeting into anarchy, the argument goes, and there’s no choice but to conduct them.

There’s an insurmountable flaw in this position: If strip searches worked, prisons would be drug-free already. The reality is that any article of contraband small enough to evade discovery during a pat search is small enough to be hidden in a body cavity. No experienced smuggler plays the odds hiding drugs in his waistband, or anywhere else a strip search could uncover them. He puts them inside his person as a matter of course. They go through the search undetected and he retrieves them afterward.

Advertising

Smuggling techniques are endless in their variety and staggering in their inventiveness. There have been instances of packages paratrooping in from the sky via drones and sprouting up in prison yards by way of tunnels. And it’s no secret that guards themselves sneak in an immense amount of contraband: They are almost exclusively responsible for the introduction of the bulkiest forbidden items, such as cellphones.

In other words, when it comes to intercepting contraband and deterring smuggling operations, strip searches are practically useless.

And alternatives are available.

In an effort to simultaneously protect human dignity and reduce the amount of drugs inside prisons, the Washington Legislature in 2017 initiated a pilot program that uses a body scanner to replace strip searches. Recognizing that women’s prisons house a high concentration of survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, and that strip searches retraumatize those survivors, legislators selected the Washington Corrections Center for Women as the site of the program.

The program’s initial outcome report, published in 2019, confirmed what those familiar with contraband-smuggling methods had been saying for a very long time — not only are body scanners less of an infringement on individual privacy, they’re more effective at curbing drug trafficking.

Body-scanners are not without their complications. The machines are pricey to purchase and maintain, guards have to be trained to use them and scanners are an imperfect technology, sometimes detecting contraband where there is none. But there’s no reason facilities have to rely on body scanners entirely. Random or suspicion-based scans, employed in concert with pat searches, would be superior to strip searches in cutting off contraband supply lines. Expanding incarcerated people’s access to treatment would erode the demand for drugs in prison, and have the added benefit of tamping down recidivism in the community.

Any of these options, or a combination of them, would be better than what we’re doing now. We can create an effective, gender-responsive and trauma-informed system of search policies and procedures, one that preserves the dignity of America’s incarcerated citizens, doesn’t psychologically harm survivors of sexual violence and heightens prison safety.

The choice is ours. We’ve all seen what strip searches are. We know they’re a repulsive, traumatizing practice. Evidence has proved them to be unnecessary, and easily replaceable.

Now it’s time to rewrite the script.