It is rare that a day goes by without unexpected messages showing up in my text stream.

There’s Alice asking if we are meeting for dinner and Bill wondering how my number got into his list of contacts and Jill telling me how long it has been since we last touched base.

There is a message from my bank saying a problem has come up with my account and one from Amazon telling me there is a suspicious charge that I need to check on and a text from UPS letting me know a package is waiting to be delivered, if only I can supply a more accurate address.

I suppose I would think how wonderful it is that, in our 21st century world, we can communicate so easily and directly with long-lost friends and the folks who provide important services, if not for the fact that Alice, Bill and Jill are not real people and those other messages are not actually from my bank or Amazon or UPS. They are all scammers fishing — or “phishing” — for suckers to rob.

It strikes me as weird that thieves are persistently revealing themselves in a place that feels so close by and personal — my cellphone, and yours. All of us are being constantly probed for weaknesses and lured into scams that exploit our curiosity and good manners. It is the tech equivalent of burglars pacing outside our houses in plain sight, waiting for us to leave a door unlocked or a window open.

In September, an article in The Seattle Times’ Pacific Northwest Magazine by Erik Lacitis detailed some of the sad tales local folks shared about getting conned through texts, email or phone calls. Some people caught on to what was happening before they shared too much information or sent money down a rabbit hole. Others fell for the ruse and were bilked out of a few hundred dollars. One guy was bamboozled for $100,000 before he realized he was being played for a fool.

There are ways to avoid these loathsome tricksters. My technique is simply to assume any message from someone I do not know or any phone call from a number I do not recognize or any warning from a supposedly legitimate company is actually a nasty hook being cast by a criminal on a phishing expedition. I ignore, delete and keep up a constant guard.

So far, that has worked for me. Still, it is dispiriting. I do not like being so wary and cynical, but I live in an era in which technology has empowered a legion of creeps who roam cyberspace hunting for anyone innocent and gullible enough to fall for their deceits.

That hard fact has not improved my already dismal assessment of human nature.

