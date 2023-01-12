Washington’s cities were built on the edges of our best farmland because people needed to be close to where food was being grown. While we have become much less dependent on local food systems, this farmland is still critical to our food security, culture and ecosystems. However, with the rate at which Washington is losing farmland outside of our metro areas, we should be asking ourselves: Do we still value local food?

As cities have grown, they have continued to expand onto the farmland that surrounds them. Through a multiyear effort called Farms Under Threat, American Farmland Trust mapped urban and low-density residential development from 2001 to 2016. Washington lost nearly 98,000 acres of farmland, mostly near cities. Projecting forward to 2040, we stand to lose another 192,000 more acres of some of our best farmland if we do not change this pattern.

This loss is a blow to local food systems. Local farmers keep us connected to the place where we live by providing fresh food from the land. These are the farms we see at farmers markets, with roadside food stands, participating in farm-to-school programs, supporting food banks and supplying local restaurants. They bring resilience to the food system, filling the gaps when grocery stores are bare during times of emergency.

It is also a blow to agriculture as an industry. Washington needs future farmers. For every five farmers aged 65 and older, there is only one 35 and under, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmland close to cities is a common entry point for new farmers, with smaller parcel sizes that are closer to market opportunities. However, they can’t compete in a real estate market driven by development pressure. The National Young Farmers Coalition found that 65% of young farmers on the West Coast identified affordable land to buy as their primary barrier, with farmers of color facing disproportionate impacts.

Losing this farmland is also a blow to the environment. Farmers steward the land to provide critical ecosystem services, including flood protection, habitat for fish and wildlife, groundwater recharge and carbon sequestration. Supporting the long-term viability of farmland is recognized as a key recovery strategy in the Puget Sound Action Agenda.

We need to build more housing in places that have already been developed. The Washington Food Policy Forum, established by the Legislature to advise on improving the food system, has recognized infill housing as an important farmland protection strategy. In a recent report that explores land use policies, the Forum recommends relieving the pressure to develop farmland by “requiring cities to allow more options for infill housing, such as accessory dwelling units, duplexes, triplexes, townhomes, and courtyard apartments.”

We need to address the threat of urban sprawl. Washington should look toward the leadership that Oregon showed in 2019 to legalize middle housing options in cities across the state. HB 1110, introduced by Washington state Reps. Jessica Bateman and Andrew Barkis, will do just that. This year, the Legislature should make middle housing a priority.

Building more urban housing is not a silver bullet to keep farmland in production. Farmers also struggle with unpredictable markets, high input costs, labor shortages, access to water and climate disruption, to name a few. However, those who farm on the urban edge face unique challenges, and once these food-producing lands are converted to development, they are lost forever.

Middle housing is also not a silver bullet to address the housing crisis. Meeting the housing needs of current and future Washingtonians will require many solutions. Nevertheless, allowing cities to continue limiting urban land to single family homes will perpetuate the development patterns that have been consuming farmland. We need the state to set a baseline for housing options so we can use our land efficiently and effectively.

The future of our local food systems depends on better use of the land. It’s time to break the gridlock and move forward on middle housing.