Re: “Federal officials approve sea lion kill program along the Columbia River”: [Aug. 15, Northwest]:

Fish have been mismanaged for decades by federal and state wildlife agencies. Instead of accepting responsibility, they blame other species for what they have caused. And, of course, their only answer is more killing.

Puget Sound orcas are starving to death because of a lack of salmon, so what do these agencies do? They condemn other species, and turn around and increase recreational fishing for salmon.

Diane Weinstein, Issaquah