Re: “Warming seas could wipe out Snake River chinook by 2060, scientists predict” [Feb. 18, Environment]:

I am a Pacific Northwest native, raised fishing, boating and exploring the Salish Sea. I am only 25 years old, and I have personally witnessed the decline of biodiversity in the Puget Sound, namely chinook salmon and the southern resident orcas that rely on them.

The research of U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, shows that if we do not remove the dams on the Lower Snake River, we will lose these environmentally and culturally critical species in the very-near future. I am calling on Washington’s U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, along with Rep. Derek Kilmer, and Gov. Jay Inslee, to support Rep. Simpson’s proposal and to take bold action.

Grace Brennan, Seattle