In the wake of two deadly 737 MAX crashes, Boeing has had a horrible year with profits plummeting and production levels dropping far behind Airbus, the company’s European rival. Profits will come back and production will ramp up, but the aerospace giant’s reputation has been so tainted that it may take much longer for Boeing’s good name to be restored.

A trove of internal corporate communications has indicated that Boeing managers and executives may have been so driven to cut costs and speed production that they ignored engineers who expressed concern about the safety of the company’s redesigned airplane, the 737 MAX.

