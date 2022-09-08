Going back to school shouldn’t mean going back to the fear of school shootings, but that is the reality our children and grandchildren are facing as this new school year begins.

That fear is not unfounded. The 2021-2022 school year saw more gunfire than any other academic year in almost a decade, according to a recent report. Gun violence has become the leading cause of death for children and young people in the United States.

We are two leaders in the gun violence prevention movement in Washington state. We have helped to spark the growth of a passionate, effective movement here. At the same time, we are a mother and a grandmother, scared by what should be sweet back-to-school time. Questions haunt us, just like they do so many families. Is it possible to hover and help at the same time? Can we let go and love in the same breath?

In May, just as the last school year was coming to a close, a young man armed with a semi-automatic assault rifle murdered 19 children and two teachers in their Robb Elementary School classroom in Uvalde, Texas. It was the second deadliest school shooting in a decade and a reminder of the uniquely American horror of gun violence.

All summer, amid heat waves, fires and fun, we’ve followed the news of shootings. Every day in our country people are killed and injured because weapons were fired at them or randomly into a crowd. Faith communities, grocery stores, schools, concerts, Fourth of July parades — no place feels safe. We cry out loud. And we resolve to act.

Each of us has a role to play in keeping our schools and communities safe.

First, we must speak out against proposals to arm teachers or other school officials. It is outrageous to assume teachers or any school employee should be prepared to neutralize a shooter. That isn’t only because we should allow teachers to focus on teaching, it is also because armed civilians are almost never successful at stopping shootings. There is no evidence suggesting that arming school personnel will help protect schools.

Instead of arming teachers, we should focus on strategies that we know work to keep young people safe from gun violence in and out of school. Safe storage — keeping firearms locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition — is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent unintentional shootings and suicide. It also serves as a safeguard against school shootings — 75% of school shooters use a gun found in their home or the home of a family member or friend.

Congress should build on the progress they have made with the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act by passing Ethan’s Law, a federal safe storage bill honoring Ethan Song, who was killed in an unintentional shooting at a friend’s house in 2014. The House of Representatives passed the bill this year. Now it is the Senate’s turn.

Congress must also reinstate the federal assault weapons ban. A federal prohibition on military-style semi-automatic assault rifles will reduce the scope of gun violence and prevent injuries and deaths. During the decade that the federal assault weapons ban was in place, mass shooting fatalities were 70% less likely to occur compared to the periods before and after the ban. Like Ethan’s Law, this bill has passed through the House and is waiting on the Senate. If Congress fails to act, Washington state lawmakers should continue to lead the way.

As we’ve made clear, so much meaningful action relies on our elected officials, which means it is essential that we vote to support candidates who will prioritize action to address the gun violence epidemic. We need champions at every level of government, not just in Congress, who will stand up to the gun lobby.

Finally, we must talk to our children and grandchildren about gun violence. It may not be their first thought, but it has undoubtedly crossed their minds. Be calm, reassuring and honest. Remind them that while school shootings are horrifying, they are exceedingly rare. And remind them that there is a community of parents, grandparents, survivors and advocates fighting to give them the safer future they deserve.