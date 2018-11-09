Rural areas resisted the election's big blue wave

The 2018 election’s blue wave was large, but it failed to flood rural America. In Washington, that reality was especially pronounced. While the vote on Tuesday may have done in the last few Republican state legislators in King County while giving the 8th Congressional District to a Democrat for the first time ever, Eastern Washington got even redder with some very damaged GOP legislative candidates winning landslides against Democratic opponents.

Nationally, Democrats seized the House of Representatives by toppling a long list of Republicans representing suburban districts, but the GOP majority in the Senate increased as Democratic incumbents in rural states were turned out of office. Donald Trump has wanted a wall and he got a big red one in rural areas — the only thing protecting him from drowning in the blue wave.

