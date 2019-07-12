On the plus side, Gov. Jay Inslee is running ahead of Montana’s Gov. Steve Bullock in the race for the Democratic Party presidential nomination. In the latest NBC news poll, Bullock is at 0%. The bad news for Inslee is that he is at a mere 1%, putting him in a gaggle of eight one-percenters who are all well behind the four candidates in double digits, former-Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

That may also be bad news for a long lineup of Democratic elected officials in this state who are itching to move up the political ladder. Inslee is blocking them all, as long as he still has the option of abandoning his run for the White House in favor of a bid for a third term in the governor’s mansion in Olympia.

Three prominent Democrats have made it known they are eager to be governor – Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. If they all run, that would open up three coveted political jobs for several other candidates who have expressed interest in seeking those offices. In all those races, Democrats would have an advantage because of the nature of politics in this blue state, but no one seems anxious to take on an incumbent who is a member of their own party. At least not yet.

If Inslee’s presidential prospects remain dismal, and he decides he wants to hang onto the job he has, will all those other ambitious politicians be content to stay where they are for another four years? That’s an intriguing question for Democrats as the 2020 campaign draws near.

