Even the most tech-savvy person can find the quest for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine a daunting task. You need to first find the appropriate website, navigate through it and then get lucky in a competition with thousands of other people to win a place on the inoculation schedule. And, even then, on the day you are supposed to go get your shot, the vaccine supply might have run out.

Imagine how much worse it is for elderly folks who are not so comfortable cruising the internet or who may not even have a computer. It is also tougher for people without a regular health care provider or who have mobility problems or whose educational level is not sufficient for life in our high-tech world. As is true in nearly every aspect of our society, people with more money, more education, more community connections and better health are doing better in the vaccine scramble.

The expectation is that, in the weeks to come, the kinks in the vaccine search will be smoothed out as more vaccine supply becomes available and a delivery system that has been put together on the fly expands and improves. Still, we need it to be accessible for everyone, not just out of altruism, but out of self-interest. We’ll get to herd immunity only when the herd encompasses more than the savvy and fortunate among us.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons