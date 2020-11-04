Regardless of who wins this week, he should pick Dolly Parton for a lead cabinet post to help us heal and reconnect as a united country.

Her new song “When Life is Good Again” is just what we all need to rebuild connections among our isolated angry subgroups [Nov. 1, Parade magazine]: “When everything is on the mend, I’ll even drink with my old friends, Sing and play mandolin, We’ll make it through this long dark night, Darkness fades when faced with light, And everything’s gonna be all right, When life is good again.”

Margaret Byers, Seattle