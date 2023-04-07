When President Donald Trump summoned his followers to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they came by the thousands and proceeded to storm the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. When ex-President Trump summoned his followers to protest his indictment for falsifying business records in Manhattan on Tuesday, he barely drew a crowd.

Trump has attempted to inflame his MAGA legions by declaring that any attack on him is an attack on them. It worked on Jan. 6 because the huge mob of protesters erroneously believed their votes had been negated by nefarious Democrats, a dead Venezuelan dictator and rigged voting machines. Now, though, Trump admirers are not eager to rally, riot and risk going to jail because they can tell the difference between a stolen election and a payoff to a porn star.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records 34 times when he wrote checks to reimburse his lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 Cohen paid to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels was on the verge of revealing a sexual dalliance between herself and Trump. The ex-president’s true believers certainly think Trump is being picked on by a Democratic district attorney, but they can see that it is about him, not about them.

In CNN interviews, Trump voters in the South exhibited almost no understanding of the case against Trump, but they were rhetorically standing by their man. However, when asked if they would accept a guilty verdict from a jury, many said yes.

Trump’s central problem may be that the facts of the case against him are barely in dispute. The guy did illegal things; the argument is over whether those bad things rise to the level of a felony, rather than a misdemeanor.

Very few folks in the MAGA crowd appear eager to take to the streets to fight over that distinction.

