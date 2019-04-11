State Democrats switch to primary for 2020, and Bernie Sanders’ insurgent caucus troops will surely be unhappy.

After years of resisting the state primary as their method of choosing delegates for their presidential nominating convention, Washington Democrats are finally switching for 2020.

Supporters of Bernie Sanders who were so successful — and sometimes loud and antagonistic – in 2016 will now have to compete for votes amid a very crowded field of candidates.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons