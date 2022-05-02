The Washington State Constitution declares: “Justice in all cases shall be administered openly.” Ever since popular ratification in 1889, this simple declaration of rights in Article I, Section 10 has protected public oversight of our courts.

The Washington Supreme Court has a long history of enforcing the public’s right to an open justice system. It was among the first to televise its hearings, starting in 1995. In 2010, it toughened requirements for when court records can be sealed. In a string of decisions spanning decades, the high court has recognized the need for records and hearings to be open for scrutiny except under rare and compelling circumstances.

I know the nine justices serving today and believe them to be good stewards of the Constitution, committed to openness as a safeguard against injustice. They have an opportunity to demonstrate that commitment by delaying new rules scheduled to take effect Tuesday until transparency concerns are addressed.

One rule would prohibit using juvenile names in criminal cases, so that all juvenile defendants are identified only by initials. Another rule would prohibit online display of information from court records of juvenile offenses.

The Supreme Court embraced these well-intentioned changes to help juveniles avoid long-term harm from youthful mistakes. Convicted youths have a greater chance of finding jobs and housing, if nobody can find their convictions.

But the reason for open administration of justice is to hold the courts accountable. Making all juvenile cases virtually anonymous, while banning online publication of truthful information in juvenile court files, does not promote accountability. If a particular case warrants scrutiny, the media and public would be unable to find it and report on it.

We know that our juvenile justice system has problems. Black and Native American youths are disproportionately referred to courts and are detained longer than white youths, and overall recidivism rates are higher than in surrounding states, according to the 2020 Washington State Juvenile Justice Report.

Such problems are less likely to be solved if they are abstract. The public benefits from knowing the real, often wrenching stories behind troubling trends. The courts benefit from the public trust that comes from transparency. A delay of the juvenile offender rules will allow a deeper discussion of how to balance the interests of defendants with those of the public. Article I Section 10 demands no less.