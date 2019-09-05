In the wake of reports of serious financial abuses during the 1972 presidential campaigns and the ensuing Watergate scandal, Congress took action to create the Federal Election Commission (FEC). This independent agency was meant to serve as a referee — to blow the whistle on political candidates and interest groups that cheat our federal campaign finance system.

For its first several decades of existence, the agency kept federal campaigns in check, enforcing and administering campaign finance laws and giving Americans transparency and insight into their elections.

But in recent times, this critical referee seemed to have lost its whistle. In fact, the agency has often seemed as dysfunctional as Congress.

Last week, the agency reached a new low, as the vice chairman of the FEC announced his resignation, leaving the agency with just three of six seats on the commission filled. Without a quorum, the FEC is unable to take any official commission action, and unable to enforce or regulate the nation’s campaign finance laws.

In other words, the referee has officially left the field.

I’ve talked to a whole lot of my constituents — at town hall meetings, ferry docks, company visits, senior centers and labor halls. And in all of those discussions, I’ve never had a single constituent say, “You know — it would be great if it would be easier for politicians to break campaign finance rules.” Not once!

With the next presidential campaign in full swing, and the 2020 election just over a year away, leaving these seats vacant is unacceptable. Congress and the Trump administration should take action immediately.

First and foremost, as I wrote in a letter along with a bipartisan group of my colleagues to President Donald Trump in 2018, it’s time to fill the vacancies on the commission with qualified Republicans and Democrats, as has been the practice since the agency’s founding.

But as important, Congress should move to enact legislation to make the commission function better. Earlier this year, I sponsored the Restoring Integrity to America’s Elections Act, a bipartisan bill to fundamentally reform the FEC and enable it to more effectively carry out its mission to oversee and enforce campaign finance laws.

One of the core tenets of the bill would be the reduction of the number of commissioners from six to five, thus eliminating stalemate decisions. The bill would mandate that one member could not be affiliated with either party (not unlike our own state’s Redistricting Commission), ultimately increasing the independence of the commission.

In addition, the bill would prohibit recent politicians from serving as commissioners, to preserve the independence of the commission, and establish an advisory blue ribbon commission to develop recommendations on nominees to fill vacancies on the commission as they arise. The bill even creates a clearer job description for commission appointees so those who serve have the independence and experience to make judgments related to campaign finance violations.

This bill has already passed the House as part of broader democracy reform bill (known as H.R. 1). The Senate should take action on this bipartisan proposal and make meaningful, lasting progress to protect our democracy.

Meaningful, substantial reforms at the commission need to happen so it can get back to weeding out campaign finance abuse and holding those who skirt the rules accountable. It’s time to get the referee back on the field.