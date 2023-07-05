City leaders are rightfully committed to preserving our industrial economy so blue-collar jobs remain in Seattle. But with some creative thinking, we can both preserve the maritime and industrial jobs that play an important role in our economy while also addressing other pressing needs, including adding much-needed workforce housing.

That is why we are disappointed that the City Council, in our current housing crisis, is on the verge of rejecting the city’s own analysis that calls for affordable housing in the area around the two stadiums, as part of a new Makers’ District. We urge them to reverse course before the final vote scheduled for this month. Indeed, while industrial lands should absolutely be preserved, the transitional area immediately adjacent to Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park has changed so much that it no longer makes sense to consider it exclusively industrial.

Other cities are imaginatively repurposing older industrial areas into these makers’ districts, with live/work and affordable housing for entrepreneurs who make things. This is not your white picket fence, green lawn and two-car garage housing. Think, instead, of artist lofts above a gallery that sells work downstairs, or a distiller with a barrel room who can now walk to work, or the caterer or baker with a commercial kitchen, the woodworker who makes custom furniture and sells it out of a showroom in their building.

One of us is a former Seattle mayor and former board member and chair of the Ballpark Public Facilities District, which oversees our publicly owned ballpark, and the other is the executive secretary of the Seattle/King County Building Trades. We are part of a broad coalition that includes nonprofit affordable housing developers and representative organizations in the Chinatown International District and Pioneer Square neighborhoods, who support creating a mixed-use Makers’ District around the stadiums.

These spaces can help build employment and entrepreneurial opportunity within communities of color that often face intimidating barriers of entry. To achieve this, the inclusion of workforce housing is essential, both to help underwrite building these makers’ spaces (which are not economically viable on their own) and to contribute to the city’s affordable housing supply.

We appreciate the specific commitment of the local landowners to build this makers’ development using a project labor agreement that will ensure that the project adheres to high training and labor standards. This will add a substantial number of living wage construction jobs and apprenticeships, creating pathways out of poverty for women, people of color, veterans and those furthest from opportunity.

The public supports it too. A 2021 poll found that 87% of registered voters favored the inclusion of some residential space in this area. With housing affordability a top issue facing the city, that’s not a surprise.

The city’s own “preferred alternative” from its extensive environmental impact study envisioned adding this limited housing in the vicinity of the stadiums as part of a makers’ zone. Careful analysis demonstrated it would not have adverse impacts on the industrial areas to the south, or on freight mobility. Unfortunately, due to uncompromising opposition from the Port of Seattle and a handful of other maritime stakeholders, the housing was removed at the last minute, and the City Council’s land use committee declined to restore it.

That was disappointing, but the full council could easily restore the recommendation as it takes up the legislation in the next few weeks. Indeed, not adding the housing back into the proposal would be a huge missed opportunity, killing the promising Makers’ District vision.

This is a once-in-a-century opportunity. We encourage the council to recognize the evolution of the Stadium District and — like other cities such as San Diego and Denver — allow this area to become a thriving Makers’ District that accommodates light industrial manufacturing along with workforce housing. This will enhance rather than undercut the working waterfront we all agree must be preserved.