Few public institutions in Washington state are as maligned as Western State Hospital. The term “troubled” is permanently affixed to media accounts, and the “unsafe conditions” found in the 2018 Medicare inspections are repeatedly cited. Positive stories never seem to emerge. Serious problems certainly exist at the hospital, but they mostly have to do, not with the physical plant, but with the challenges of caring for patients with chronic mental illness and addiction, the difficulty in recruiting staff, and a lack of inspiring leadership. These problems are remediable. It is time to stop beating up on Western State, and start drumming up support to make the place better.

My perspective on Western State Hospital is personal. I have a son with serious behavioral issues who has been a patient there for the past 10 months. I am pleased with the quality of care he is receiving. When I visit, the employees are friendly and accommodating, the floors are clean, and the food decent. I am grateful to the staff members who are trying to help my son. It is a tough place to work, especially when that work goes unappreciated.

Western State Hospital is being left to hang out and dry in the court of public opinion because it lacks a supportive constituency, and is being run by a Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) that, albeit with some justification, seems always to be in a defensive posture. The ones who care most about the hospital patients are their families. But not only does the hospital make no effort to connect with them, it actually takes steps to inhibit their involvement.

An example is the failure of DSHS to implement a law enacted in 2017 (RCW 70-02-205) allowing hospitals and health-care providers to provide medical information to families of patients with serious mental illness, without the patient’s consent. My son was in that category. For two years the department ignored the law; social workers at Western did not know its existence. Finally, in April Western issued rules on how the law was to be applied but maintained that the law did not apply to patients in the forensic unit. I recently filed a complaint in King County Superior Court, challenging this restrictive interpretation.

Fanciful as it may sound, its image could be vastly improved if Western called off the war against families and viewed them as therapeutic allies. Excluding families and close friends from involvement in the care of their loved ones is bizarre in any therapeutic setting. And it would be complicated at Western, where patients are involuntarily committed. But decisions about patients likely to benefit from family involvement can be made by professional staff members. Imperative, though, is that the guiding philosophy be one of inclusion.

Another move to improve the fortunes of Western would be to follow the practice of most hospitals by organizing a guild. Such a group, outside the official purview of the hospital, could raise money to enhance patients’ quality of life, assist with travel and accommodations for families, and “go to bat” for the hospital with politicians and the public. The group also could improve the image of Western by making the institution less foreboding. I envision such a guild receiving support from those with a connection to Western, now or in the past. Or others wishing to help patients with serious mental illness and addiction, a population from which it is so easy to distance – a distance that needs to be closed.